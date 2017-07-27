E-hailing services now legal in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - E-hailing services are now officially legal in Malaysia, and operators will be required to own an intermediation business licence issued by a regulatory body.

These were among the amendments to the Land Public Transport Act 2010 and the Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board Act 1987, which were passed in Parliament on Thursday (July 27).

The intermediation business licences are renewable, but operators will not be allowed to transfer or reassign them.

The Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) is the regulatory body in Peninsular Malaysia, while the Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board (CVLB) regulates for Sabah and Sarawak.

The amendments also allow make it an offence for any person to assault, hinder or obstruct those involved in e-hailing services.

Those convicted may be liable to a fine of RM1,000 (S$317), imprisonment not exceeding three months, or both upon conviction.