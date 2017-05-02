Duterte visit to Chinese warships highlights fast-warming ties

DAVAO • Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has visited Chinese warships docked in his hometown and raised the prospect of future joint exercises, highlighting fast- warming relations despite competing claims in the South China Sea.

Mr Duterte made his visit to Davao City yesterday, a day after issuing a chairman's statement on behalf of the 10-nation Asean bloc that took a soft stance towards Chinese expansionism and island- building in the waterway.

The Philippine leader praised the guided missile destroyer Chang Chun as "very impressive". "It's all carpeted inside. It's like a hotel," he said after being presented with a Chinese naval cap.

"This is part of confidence-building and goodwill and to show we are friends, and that is why I welcome them here," Mr Duterte said of the three-vessel flotilla that arrived in Davao City on Mindanao island on Sunday.

Asked about possible joint exercises between the Philippines and China, Mr Duterte said: "Yes, I said I agree. There can be joint exercises."

He suggested that they be held in the southern Philippines, perhaps in the Sulu Sea where Muslim extremist pirates have been active in recent months.

Mr Duterte, who was elected last year, has distanced himself from the United States, his country's traditional longtime ally. He has also played down the Philippines' territorial dispute with China in favour of seeking greater economic aid and investment from Beijing.

China has sparked regional concern by turning reefs and shoals in contested areas into artificial islands, installing military facilities and air strips on some of them.

But in the statement issued after he hosted the Asean Summit in Manila, Mr Duterte merely took note of "concerns expressed by some leaders over recent developments in the area". Asean members the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei claim parts of the waterway, but China insists it has sovereign rights over nearly all of it.

Mr Duterte has said the Philippines and other nations are helpless to stop the island-building, so there is no point challenging China in diplomatic and legal circles.

The arrival of the Chinese vessels in Davao rather than Manila is widely seen as a personal gesture to the controversial Philippine leader. It is the first Chinese navy port call to the country since 2010, the Philippine navy said.

Opposition legislator Gary Alejano said that in the Asean Summit, China "won by convincing Duterte not to include any statement about the (international) ruling".

"To make matters worse, Duterte even visited the Chinese warships. That only shows the President is trying everything to appease China," said the congressman.

"It is not about an independent foreign policy. It is about selling out and capitulating to China."

