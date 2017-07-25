Dutch-born fiance of Johor princess undergoes intensive Islamic study

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Mr Dennis Muhammad Abdullah, the Dutch-born future husband of the Johor Sultan's only daughter, has undergone an intensive and systematic Islamic study module to learn the faith, an official said on Tuesday (July 25).

Former state secretary Ismail Karim said Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar has expressed his satisfaction over his future son-in-law's achievement in studying the religion.

"Dennis has been given guidance and taught the Islamic faith by a group of ustaz from the Johor Islamic Religious Department since March last year," Mr Ismail said in a statement.

Mr Dennis, who was born Dennis Verbaas on May 1, 1989, in Lisse, a town near Amsterdam, converted to Islam on May 31, 2015. He was a semi-professional footballer and was formerly marketing manager of Singapore’s Tampines Rovers Football Club.

Mr Ismail and his wife, Datin Zawiah Mohamed, had been appointed Mr Dennis' adoptive parents since February last year, after receiving blessings from Sultan Ibrahim and Johor Permaisuri Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah.

"A special module was outlined and with the guidance from the ustaz team, he was given a complete education on the faith.

"This included Quran studies, fardu ain and Bahasa Malaysia, as well as palace protocol and ethics, Jawi writing and explanation on the Johor state government structure," he said.

He added that a full report on Mr Dennis' studies was submitted to Sultan Ibrahim on July 5 and the ruler has expressed his satisfaction on the matter.

Mr Ismail also said that Mr Dennis has been coping exceptionally well with the Islamic studies and in just three months, he could already memorise parts of the Quran, prayers and holy verses.

"He has never missed performing Friday prayers and completed Terawih prayers throughout the holy month of Ramadan," Mr Ismail added.

It was reported that Mr Dennis will be marrying Johor princess Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Ibrahim on Aug 14 at Istana Bukit Serene in Johor Baru.