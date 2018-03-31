Driver arrested in Jakarta for allegedly pointing replica gun to skip toll queue

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Indonesian police arrested a driver suspected of road rage after he allegedly pointed what looked like a gun at other drivers to get ahead of other vehicles at a toll plaza.

Jakarta police mobile unit chief Commander Malvino said the incident happened on Thursday afternoon (March 29) when the suspect, identified as Teza Irawan, was driving on the inner city toll road.

"At the time, a black SUV was seen driving erratically with its strobe lights flashing," said Malvino as quoted by kompas.com.

The driver stopped and stuck what appeared to be a gun out of the window to intimidate other drivers into letting him cut the toll booth queue.

"A highway patrol officer tailed the driver from behind and stopped the car as it entered the Kuningan toll booth," said Malvino, adding that officers had confiscated an airsoft gun, two 3.8mm bullets, six airsoft pellets, a holster, as well as the car.

According to Malvino, the suspect has been charged under a law that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years' jail.