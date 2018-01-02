Dr M: Opposition to bank on Chinese, Indian votes at polls

KUALA SELANGOR • Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said he believes the opposition will be greatly helped by Indian and Chinese votes in the upcoming general election.

The chairman of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) opposition alliance said their challenge would be in wooing Malay support.

Speaking to reporters after a Pakatan ceramah in the Selangor township of Bestari Jaya on Sunday, Tun Dr Mahathir said this was why the government has redrawn electoral boundaries by moving voters around to ensure that the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) remains in power.

He claimed that Prime Minister Najib Razak wanted enough Malay representatives to form the government without the participation of the Chinese minority.

"Even PAS has said that there should not be non-Muslims in the government," Dr Mahathir said, referring to a recent comment by Parti Islam SeMalaysia president Abdul Hadi Awang on an all Malay-Muslim Cabinet.

The opposition has claimed that the Election Commission, which is under the Prime Minister's Department, has quietly redrawn boundaries where BN candidates had won or lost marginally by adding more Malay voters in.

The widely-held view is that Malay voters tend to vote for the Umno-led BN.

These included, the opposition claims, building new army camps and police quarters in those marginal wards as both services are dominated by ethnic Malays who often back BN.

Dr Mahathir, who is tipped to contest a parliamentary seat, has ruled out further negotiations with PAS ahead of the election, calling the party "untrustworthy" and going against Islamic principles.

"With PAS, they will agree to one thing, and behind, they will support someone else," he said.

"For example, they agreed Anwar Ibrahim should be the prime minister candidate but behind Anwar, they talked to Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah and supported him for the post instead."

Dr Mahathir last Saturday said he would either contest in Langkawi, Kubang Pasu or Putrajaya under the flag of his year-old party.

Langkawi and Kubang Pasu wards are in Kedah and Putrajaya is a tiny constituency encompassing Malaysia's administrative capital.

Asked to comment on those plans, the Member of Parliament for Putrajaya, Tengku Adnan Mansor, said Dr Mahathir "can contest anywhere".

He said: "Anyone, even those who do not belong to any party, can contest anywhere because Malaysia is a democratic country."

And regarding Dr Mahathir's remarks that there would be freedom of expression if PH won the general election, Tengku Adnan said such freedom already existed now.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK