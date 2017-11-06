DPM Teo, Brunei Crown Prince visit Golden Jubilee Park

Brunei Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah and Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean visited the Golden Jubilee Park yesterday morning.

DPM Teo is the first foreign dignitary to officially visit the iconic riverfront park, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement.

Crown Prince Billah and DPM Teo also signed a plaque to commemorate the 5th Young Leaders' Programme, said MFA.

The programme is part of an annual exchange to deepen ties between younger leaders from both countries.

DPM Teo and his delegation of younger Singapore leaders also visited the Haji Sir Muda Omar Ali Saifuddien Park to experience the weekend festivities of Brunei's car-free Sunday initiative, Bandarku Ceria, said MFA.

In a Facebook post, DPM Teo wrote: "The Young Leaders' Programme bringing our younger office holders together builds on the strong ties between successive generations of leaders, and brings our people closer together."

The delegation's visit ended yesterday, and Singapore will host the sixth edition of the programme next year.

Second Minister for Defence Ong Ye Kung, who was part of the delegation, visited Singapore Armed Forces servicemen undergoing jungle confidence and survival training in Temburong yesterday afternoon.

He observed the soldiers training and interacted with them at a jungle survival site.

In a statement, Singapore's Ministry of Defence said Mr Ong spoke to the soldiers about their training experience and commended them for their professionalism and commitment.

Mr Ong was accompanied by Brigadier-General Kenneth Liow, commander of the Army Training and Doctrine Command.