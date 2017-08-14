DPM Teo and Mrs Teo to attend Johor royal wedding

SINGAPORE - Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean and Mrs Teo will attend the royal wedding in Johor on Monday (Aug 14) as Special Representatives of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

"DPM Teo's visit for this special occasion reflects the warm and close ties between Singapore and Johor," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Johor princess Tunku Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Ibrahim, 31, will marry Dutchman Dennis Muhammad Abdullah, 28, in a ceremony steeped with Johor royal customs .

DPM Teo and Mrs Teo will attend the royal wedding ceremony, followed by the royal banquet.

The princess is the only daughter of Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskansar and Permaisuri Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah.