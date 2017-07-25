Don't believe the opposition, says Malaysia's PM Najib Razak as he denounces Dr Mahathir's legacy

KUALA LUMPUR - - Malaysia's PM Najib Razak on Tuesday (July 25) denounced the legacy of his predecessor Mahathir Mohamad as being rife with cronyism and corruption, reported local media.

He also urges investors not to believe the opposition alliance now led by Dr Mahathir, who is the chairman of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance.

Speaking before the international business community, Mr Najib said it was necessary to appeal to investors to avoid placing faith in an ppposition bloc led by a man with a track record for "cutting corners" and rolling out policies that only benefited his close allies, reported Malay Mail.

Mr Najib, who is also the president of the ruling United Malays National Organisation ((Umno), rarely uses international business platforms to criticise his political foes, the newspaper pointed out. But , he spoke out against the opposition at the Invest Malaysia 2017 event held here on Tuesday.

"This government..will always be straight with the people and we will always do the right by the people," Mr Najib said in his keynote address at the private event for investors.

"We will always put their interests first, from economic welfare to security even if it's not the most popular thing to do...this is also one of the reasons I am not very popular with that certain nonagenarian.

"Under his leadership many corners were cut, and the Malaysian people had to pay a very high price so that a few of his friends benefitted," the prime minister added.

Dr Mathathir, Malaysia's longest serving prime minister from 1981 to 2003, turns 92 this month (July).