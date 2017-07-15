Donation drives to boost public transport in Phnom Penh

A ceremony in Phnom Penh on Thursday saw China handing over 98 buses it donated to Cambodia.

"The buses will not only help improve public transport and reduce the traffic congestion and pollution in Phnom Penh, but will also strengthen the solidarity and good cooperation of the two nations,"

Phnom Penh Governor Khuong Sreng was quoted as saying at the ceremony.

He added that the buses would meet growing demand for public transportation in Phnom Penh, which currently operates 57 buses on three lines, serving between 1,600 and 1,700 people each day.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency is expected to donate another 180 buses, according to The Phnom Penh Post.

With both these donations from China and Japan, the city expects to have 10 bus lines operational by early next year, Phnom Penh City Hall spokesman Met Measpheakdey told The Post.