Donald Trump invites Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to White House in phone call

US President Donald Trump speaks during an interview at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, on April 27, 2017.
US President Donald Trump speaks during an interview at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, on April 27, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago
Updated
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON  (REUTERS, AFP) – United States  President Donald Trump invited Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte to the White House during a phone call on Saturday (April 29) that also addressed concerns over North Korea, the White House said in a statement. 

The White House gave no details of when the leaders would meet in Washington to discuss their alliance, but said Trump looked forward to visiting the Philippines in November as part of two summits with other Asian nations. 

“It was a very friendly conversation, in which the two leaders discussed the concerns of the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) regarding regional security, including the threat posed by North Korea,” the statement said.

The leaders also “discussed the fact that the Philippine government is fighting very hard to rid its country of drugs, a scourge that affects many countries throughout the world.”

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Lower iron levels can affect productivity at work
Almost edible deodorant? Katfood advocates the power of natural skincare
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping