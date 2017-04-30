Donald Trump invites Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to White House in phone call

WASHINGTON (REUTERS, AFP) – United States President Donald Trump invited Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte to the White House during a phone call on Saturday (April 29) that also addressed concerns over North Korea, the White House said in a statement.

The White House gave no details of when the leaders would meet in Washington to discuss their alliance, but said Trump looked forward to visiting the Philippines in November as part of two summits with other Asian nations.

“It was a very friendly conversation, in which the two leaders discussed the concerns of the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) regarding regional security, including the threat posed by North Korea,” the statement said.

The leaders also “discussed the fact that the Philippine government is fighting very hard to rid its country of drugs, a scourge that affects many countries throughout the world.”