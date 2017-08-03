Dog saves owner from 5 parang-wielding robbers in Malaysia

KLANG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A pet dog saved the day for a family in Bukit Bayu Tinggi on Sunday (July 30) when it chased five masked parang-wielding men who tried to rob its master.

Klang Selatan police chief Assistant Commissioner Shamsul Amar Ramli said that at 10.28pm, the robbers arrived at the house in a multi-purpose vehicle.

"The owner was standing in front of his house, near his parked cars, when the men alighted from their vehicle to rob him," he said.

"The owner rushed into his house immediately and let his dog out of the front gate,'' said ACP Shamsul Amar in a statement.

The dog growled and barked as it ran towards the men who, upon seeing the canine, rushed back to their vehicle and sped away.

The robbery attempt was captured on CCTV and went viral on social media after the house owner's friend posted it on a Facebook page called "We Are Malaysians".

ACP Shamsul Amar said acting on a report lodged by the owner, police ambushed a house in Taman Sentosa on Wednesday and arrested a 30-year-old man.

"A urine test conducted on the man returned positive for methamphetamine," he added.

"A check on police records showed that he had 27 cases against him."

The case is being investigated for attempted robbery.