Die, die must try

Thai customer Thanawit Suthapanya, 24, prays as he lies inside a coffin in Kid Mai Death Cafe (Rethink Death Cafe) in Bangkok, and no wonder, because he might as well be at his own funeral. The experience he had yesterday was a strange and eerie one,
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Mar 19, 2018, 5:00 am SGT

Thai customer Thanawit Suthapanya, 24, prays as he lies inside a coffin in Kid Mai Death Cafe (Rethink Death Cafe) in Bangkok, and no wonder, because he might as well be at his own funeral. The experience he had yesterday was a strange and eerie one, as "his coffin" was closed for three minutes when he was in it. The Thai cafe boasts a funeral concept, complete with decorations such as black strips of cloth, wreaths and other death-inspired paraphernalia. The idea, according to the cafe's staff, is to convey to customers that life should be valued and lived to the utmost, as one may not wake up the next morning. Naturally, the items on the menu are also named under the same theme, and one may order beverages such as Born, Ageing and Death.

