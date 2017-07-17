Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen to visit Philippines

SINGAPORE - Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen will be making a two-day working visit to the Philippines starting on Tuesday (July 18) so as to gain a better understanding of the ongoing security situation in the southern Philippines, the Ministry of Defence said.

On the visit, Dr Ng will also explore ways for Singapore to support the Philippines in its counter-terrorism efforts, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

As part of his visit, Dr Ng will meet Philippine Secretary of National Defence Delfin Lorenzana.

"Dr Ng's visit underscores the warm and friendly defence relations between Singapore and the Philippines," the ministry's statement said.

Dr Ng last visited the Philippines for an introductory visit in 2014.