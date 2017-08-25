December date set for Umno general assembly

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's ruling party Umno will hold its general assembly from Dec 5 to 9, though the date may change if it clashes with the general election, Prime Minister Najib Razak has said. The 14th general election must be held by August next year .

Speaking after chairing the party's Supreme Council meeting in Kuala Lumpur yesterday, Datuk Seri Najib said the general election can be held at any time, and if it clashes with the date set for the Umno general assembly, the latter will be postponed.

The most closely watched annual political meeting in Malaysia will start with the regular briefing to delegates by party president Najib.

This will be followed by the simultaneous opening of the meetings of the three wings - Wanita Umno, Youth and Puteri Umno - in the evening, the Bernama news agency reported.

The meetings of the three wings and the Supreme Council will be held the next day, while the assembly for the main body will stretch over Dec 7 to 9.