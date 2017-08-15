Death toll from floods, landslides in Nepal rises to 91

Nepalese residents watch floodwaters at Janakpur, some 300kms south-east of Kathmandu on Aug 13, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
KATHMANDU (BERNAMA) - The death toll from the floods and landslides triggered by incessant rainfall reached 91 as of Monday (Aug 14) evening in Nepal, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs, China's Xinhua news agency reported.

At least 38 people are missing and 25 have been injured in the disasters, particularly in Nepal's southern plain, the ministry said in a press statement on Monday.

Nepal has been witnessing incessant rainfalls since last Friday across the country.

The ministry said that a total of 2,847 houses have been completely damaged and 3,727 various other infrastructures have been damaged by the floods and landslides.

The Nepali government said that it has intensified the rescue and relief efforts by mobilising 26,700 human resources, seven helicopters of Nepal Army, six helicopters of the private sector, motor boats and rubber boats.  

Meanwhile, the Nepali Home Ministry said that it has adopted a one-door policy to distribute relief materials to the flood victims. 

