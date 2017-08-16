Dear God, please fatten up President Jokowi, says Indonesia politician in prayer

JAKARTA (Jakarta Post/Asia News Network) - An opposition politician had an unusual request for the almighty while leading a prayer during President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's annual state of the nation address on Wednesday (Aug 16): Let him gain weight.

Tifatul Sembiring of the Islamic-based Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) made the request in front of hundreds of lawmakers, former presidents, political parties leaders and Jokowi himself, who wore traditional Bugis attire for the occasion, which was held on the eve of Indonesia's 72nd Independence Day.

"Please, God, let him (Jokowi) put on weight since he is now getting skinnier while struggling to develop the nation," Tifatul said in the prayer during the event at the House of Representatives compound.

Some media have reported that Jokowi weighs around 54 to 55kg.

"The President seems to have a lack of time to rest. Please, God, give him health and strength," Tifatul continued.

Dressed in a red and yellow sarong from Makassar, the hometown of Vice-President Jusuf Kalla, Jokowi delivered two of his three speeches in confidence.

Kalla, meanwhile, wore a black Javanese beskap, attire traditional to the region where Jokowi was born.

PKS lawmaker Nasir Djamil had a different opinion on Jokowi's appearance.

"He looks stronger in that attire," Nasir said. "I appreciate Jokowi's initiative that shows that, although we come from different backgrounds and ethnicities, we are one nation, Indonesia."