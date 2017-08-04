Daughter of Malaysian tycoon Khoo Kay Peng hits back at critics panning her choice to give up inheritance to marry for love

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The daughter of Malaysian tycoon Khoo Kay Peng, Ms Angeline Francis Khoo, has hit back at her critics following news that she gave up her inheritance to marry the man her father had disapproved of.

Ms Khoo, 34, is the daughter of Mr Khoo and former Malaysian beauty queen Pauline Chai, who have since divorced.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Mail's You Magazine last week, Ms Khoo said she is currently not on talking terms with her father because she married someone he did not approve of.

The fashion designer married her Caribbean-born data scientist Jedidiah Francis while studying at Oxford University in 2008.

In response to some of the 200 over comments over the story on The Star Online's Facebook page on Wednesday (Aug 2), Ms Khoo clarified some facts.

To a question on why she had defended her mother during the divorce proceedings and whether some sort of deal for money was struck, she said she was disowned by her father nine years ago when she got married, and that her parents only started divorce proceedings four years later.

"Unfortunately, in circumstances involving family court, children are sometimes compelled to testify by the court," she wrote.

"It was interesting that your first thought was that perhaps a 'deal was struck'; that doesn't seem like a very normal parent-children relationship to me, but perhaps we've had different life experiences which have shaped our world view," she added.

To a comment by Facebook user that criticised her for not knowing her father's net worth, she said that it would be "rather odd" for any child to know their parents' net worth.

"Surely, on a scale of things you should care about where your parents are concerned, how much money they have is not relevant," she said.

The news article also garnered a number of racist comments, with some netizens making fun of her husband's darker skin tone and looks. Many netizens, however, came to Angeline's defence, and hit back at the naysayers.