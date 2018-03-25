Malaysian woman who abused Indonesian maid did not abscond, says her lawyer

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) The woman who pleaded guilty to abusing her Indonesian domestic helper did not abscond, her lawyer said.

Datuk Rosal Azimin Ahmad, who acted on behalf of Datin Rozita Mohamad Ali, 44, said his client had gone back to her village to seek medical treatment and had switched off her hand phone.

“She wanted to cool down. That’s why she could not be contacted.

“Two days ago, she contacted us again and we arranged for the notice of hearing to be served on her in our office,” he said.

Rosal Azimin said they would appear in court on March 29.

It was reported that attempts to serve the notice on Rozita and the bailor were made until last Tuesday night (March 20).

Both had failed to attend court proceedings to review her sentence the following day.

Asked whether his client was actually a Datin, Rosal Azimin said as far as he was concerned, she is.

He, however, declined to elaborate.

Related Story Malaysian police locate 'missing' woman who abused Indonesian maid

Related Story Malaysian woman who abused Indonesian maid fails to turn up in court

Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Mazlan Mansor said police never emphasised Rozita being a Datin.

“As far as we are concerned, we never highlighted that she is a Datin,” he said.

He added Rozita had already acknowledged the notice to turn up in court.

“If she doesn’t appear in court (on March 29), then we will wait for the court decision or order,” he said.

On March 15, Rozita was bound over for five years on a good behaviour bond of RM20,000 for causing grievous hurt to her maid Suyanti Sutrinso, 21.

Rozita was charged with using a kitchen knife, a steel mop and an umbrella to attack Suyanti at a house in Mutiara Damansara on June 21, 2016.

The maid suffered multiple injuries to her eyes, legs, hands and internal organs.

She also had a broken scapula, injuries to her right lung, a blood clot near her brain and a cheek fracture.

Rozita was initially charged with attempted murder. She was later charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code with causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

Rozita pleaded guilty to the amended charge.

It was reported that a notice to appear in court was sent to Rozita’s homes in Petaling Jaya and Melaka as well as the bailor’s house, but no one was around.