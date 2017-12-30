Dad and son charged with trafficking drugs in Penang worth $7.6m

BALIK PULAU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A father and son kept a poker-faced expression when they were charged with trafficking one million Erimin 5 pills worth over RM23 million (S$7.6 million).

Unemployed Rushdi Ismail, 47, and his son Muhammad Wafiy Ikhwan, 18, and Razis Md Yusoff, 34, were jointly charged with trafficking 419.152kg of nimetazepam (Erimin 5) at Block B of the MAS Cargo Complex, Penang International Airport, on Dec 17.

Muhammad Wafiy and Razis are workers of a delivery agency.

The offence is punishable under Section 39B(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, which carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction. No plea was recorded.

Magistrate Nur Fadrina Zulkhairi fixed Feb 26 for mention pending a chemist report.

It was reported on Tuesday that the department seized the 12 boxes of Erimin 5 pills in one of its biggest hauls this year. The seizure followed a public tip-off.

Customs deputy director-general (enforcement/compliance) Datuk Zulkifli Yahya said the drugs were flown in from Taiwan to the airport on Dec 14.

The department monitored the items for four days before moving in to arrest two men who tried to transport the items from the MAS Cargo warehouse to their agent’s warehouse.

A third suspect was arrested on Tuesday. Investigations revealed that the cargo items were declared as mechanical parts in the airway bill.