Cyclone kills 19 on Java island in Indonesia

JAKARTA • A tropical cyclone killed at least 19 people on the Indonesian island of Java, officials said yesterday, with most of the victims caught under a landslide, reported Reuters.

Video footage showed rivers overflowing and roads and villages submerged in brown water after the storm struck on Tuesday.

"Nineteen people have died, thousands of homes have been flooded and other damage has been caused," Mr Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for the Disaster Mitigation Agency, said on Twitter.

Yogyakarta Governor Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X has declared a state of emergency due to the floods, landslides and high winds in the special region that is located in East Java.

Cempaka is expected to move away from Indonesia later today, reported Agence France-Presse, but more flooding and landslides could follow in its wake.

The Disaster Mitigation Agency said that it urgently needs blankets, clothes and inflatable boats.

Yogjakarta's Adisutjipto Airport and Solo's Adi Soemarmo Airport were shut due to the erratic weather, but have since reopened. Airport operator Angkasa Pura I said closing Adi Soemarmo Airport had no impact on passengers as there were no flights scheduled.

Indonesia is prone to natural disasters, and is often hit by floods and landslides. A landslide on Bali in February killed 12 people.