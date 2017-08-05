'Customer' escapes with S$3,100 gold bracelet from Selangor shop

KAJANG (The Star/Asia News Network) - Police on Saturday (Aug 5) are tracking down a suspect who stole a gold bracelet worth RM10,000 (S$3,170) from a goldsmith shop in Bandar Baru Bangi.

Kajang OCPD Asst Comm Ahmad Dzaffir Yusoff said the shop's sales assistant lodged a police report shortly after the robbery.

"She told police that a woman in her 20s entered the shop on the pretext of asking the price of a gold bracelet on display," he said.

After being shown the bracelet, the suspect pointed at another one and asked to try that one instead.

It is believed that the suspect indicated that she wanted to buy the second bracelet.

The sales assistant then returned the first bracelet to the display case before proceeding to calculate the final price on the second one.

However, before a sale was made, the suspect made a dash for the exit along with the bracelet in her hands.

"The sales assistant tried to give chase but could not keep up with the suspect who got away with the bracelet estimated to cost RM 10,000," he said.

ACP Ahmad Dzaffir said investigations are ongoing and the case has been classified as theft.

The goldsmith has also put up a video of the heist on its Facebook page to warn other businesses about the latest tactic used by thieves.