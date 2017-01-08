Crocodiles escape from zoo

BANGKOK • Thousands of residents in a flood-stricken southern Thai province face a new threat: at least 10 crocodiles have broken loose from a zoo, local media reported yesterday.

The deputy mayor of the capital of Nakhon Si Thammarat province, Mr Manas Pongyeelar, said that all the reptiles, deer and rare birds had escaped from Tha Lad Zoo, which housed more than 10 crocodiles, some measuring up to 5m long.

The authorities said crocodiles were swimming through flood waters. They warned locals to keep well away from them.

Municipal workers tried to find the animals but the rising water level made the task complicated, reports said.

