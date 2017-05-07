Croc goes to town near Kota Kinabalu and gets caught

KOTA KINABALU (The Star/Asia News Network) - Some workers were surprised by a 1.5m crocodile in a drain at a housing construction site near the Sabah state capital of Kota Kinabalu.

They decided to catch the creature themselves, using rope and some makeshift tools, at about 9am on Saturday (May 6) at the site in Papar.

After snaring it in a loop fashioned from the rope, the workers called the Fire and Rescue Depart­ment.

Papar Fire and Rescue Department operations chief Jolis Koliking said the reptile was handed to the Wildlife Department.

It is unclear how it got into the drain, but there have been many similar incidents in the state.