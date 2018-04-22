Crisis brewing in PKR over candidate list for Malaysia election

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A crisis is brewing in Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) over the election candidates for Selangor with names proposed by party deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali being chopped off the list.

It is learnt that up to eight names put forward by the Selangor Mentri Besar have been dropped or rejected by president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

A delegation led by PKR Wanita chief Zuraidah Kamaruddin arrived at Dr Wan Azizah's residence in Segambut, which PKR circles refer to as "Istana Segambut", at 8am on Sunday (April 22) to discuss the matter.

It is understood that Ms Zuraidah is appealing to Dr Wan Azizah to rethink the candidate list.

The incumbent assemblymen dropped were Mr Yaakob Sapari (Kota Anggerik), Ms Hanizah Mohd Talha (Taman Medan) and Ms Gan Pei Nie (Rawang).

Three other names put up by Mr Azmin were reportedly rejected.

They include his press aide Mr Hilman Idham who was proposed for the Gombak Setia state seat, and Mr Azmin's trusted aide Mr Khaled Jaafar who was proposed for the Hulu Selangor parliamentary seat.

Another Azmin ally, Mr Mohd Razlan Jalaluddin, the coordinator for Kota Damansara, was also rejected as a candidate.

The delegation led by Ms Zuraidah included Ms Gan, Ms Hanizah and PJ Selatan MP Hee Loy Sian, personalities with whom Dr Wan Azizah has a good relationship with.

It is learnt that Dr Wan Azizah has agreed to meet with Mr Azmin to further discuss the matter.

The tug-of-war over candidates is a continuation of the two camps in PKR, one led by Mr Azmin and the other by vice-president Rafizi Ramli, who is aligned to Dr Wan Azizah.

Pakatan Harapan is scheduled to announce their candidates at a gathering in Sungai Besar on Monday night.