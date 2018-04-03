Couple admit to threesome with model before death

PETALING JAYA • The couple last seen with Dutch model Ivana Smit have admitted to having a threesome with the 19-year-old, who was found dead in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 7 last year.

American businessman Alex Johnson, 44, and his wife Luna, 31, said that they had sex with Ms Smit three weeks earlier and on the day she was found dead.

Ms Smit had fallen to her death from the balcony of the couple's apartment in Jalan Dang Wangi.

The Johnsons also told the British Daily Mail tabloid that all three of them had been drinking heavily hours before Ms Smit's death and that she had also been taking drugs.

The couple said they met Ms Smit in October last year at a Kuala Lumpur nightclub when they were introduced by a mutual acquaintance.

Mrs Johnson, identified as an Indonesian by the Daily Mail, said she found Ms Smit "beautiful, charming (and) confident".

She said the three later set up a WhatsApp group in which they explicitly flirted with one another. The three previously had sex at a five-star hotel in November.

On Dec 7, they arrived at the apartment in the wee hours of the morning after a heavy night of partying. Ms Smit and Mrs Johnson spent their time drinking before the Johnsons' daughter - who had been accompanied by a babysitter overnight - woke up after 7am. Mrs Johnson said she and Ms Smit then had breakfast with her daughter.

"Ivana was hammered. I kept talking to her as I got my daughter ready for school. Ivana lay down while I took her there," said Mrs Johnson, who went out for about 30 minutes.

Mrs Johnson said that when she returned, her husband and Ms Smit were on their bed, although he was asleep. After that, both Mrs Johnson and Ms Smit got intimate, before the former went back to her bedroom where she lay down with her husband.

When she came out of the room at about 10am, she found Ms Smit wandering around, talking to herself and giggling. "I was so tired after all this partying. At 10.15am, I went back to the bedroom. When my head hit the pillow, I passed out," said Mrs Johnson.

Mrs Johnson said that when she woke up at 1.25pm, she saw that Ms Smit's clothes and belongings were in the lounge and kitchen, but thought that Ms Smit had gone out for a photo shoot.

The Johnsons were later woken up again by the police at 5pm. They have maintained their innocence, saying that there were footprints on the balcony and on top of the air-conditioning units.

Mr Johnson said he has received numerous death threats following reports alleging that her death was a murder. He claimed that there was even an attempt to kidnap their five-year-old daughter.

"We never intended to make the details of our marriage public. Now we fear our own lives are in danger, and we have no choice," he said.