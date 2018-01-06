Malaysia's cosmetics millionaire Aliff Syukri to pay additional $16,000 for Rolls Royce taxes

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Cosmetics millionaire Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman, whose Rolls Royce was among those impounded by the Road Transport Department (JPJ), had to fork out an additional RM49,000 (S$16,000) for using a Sarawak road tax on a vehicle used in Peninsular Malaysia, reported Utusan Malaysia.

Kuala Lumpur JPJ director Ismail Mohd Zawawi said the charge was an outstanding amount under the Motor Vehicle Licence in Peninsular Malaysia, which did not include the penalty charges under Section 23 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

"It is estimated that the charges are about RM54,500 per year, but he only pays RM5,800, which is about 10 times cheaper when it is registered in Sarawak.

"So, he has to pay the outstanding RM49,000 before settling other matters, including using number plates that do not follow correct specifications," he said.

However, the entrepreneur, who is popularly known as Abang Terlajak Laris, was furious with the backlash he received from netizens who accused him of cheating.

Aliff claimed that the road tax and vehicle registration were handled by his management staff.

Ismail said Aliff had been issued with a notice to turn up at any of the 22 JPJ offices before Jan 22.

Aliff was also required to bring the car along with him for further investigations, he said.

"If he failed to do so, the case will be brought to court, and he might have to pay more and the car might also be blacklisted.

"The case is special because such things rarely happen. We hope that the case will serve as a lesson to those who try to dupe authorities," added Ismail.