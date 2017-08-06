Cops to question parents over neglected children locked in Johor Bahru rental unit

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Police will look into the case of three siblings who were found locked in a rented room in Johor Bahru.

Photos of the three children, aged one to six, who were left neglected by their parents in a dirty and smelly room in Larkin Perdana, had gone viral on social media.

It is learnt that the children, two girls and a boy, were said to have only eaten rice with soy sauce for their meals and had not showered for days.

A Facebook post said that the father was supposed to look after the kids as the mother works in Gelang Patah.

The incident came to light after neighbours heard sounds coming from the rented room.

Following the discovery, a team from the state Welfare Department and several police officers arrived at the scene and picked up the children.

Johor Baru Welfare Officer Normawarni Mahat said action would be taken under the Child Act 2001 as the young victims were left unsupervised by an adult.

State police chief Comm Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd said police can take action under the Section 3 of the Child Act 2016.

"We have yet to call the parents for questioning but we will make a report based on the viral posting on Facebook," he said to reporters after attending a bowling tournament for the Johor Police Family Association (Perkep) Chairman Cup here on Sunday (Aug 6).

Although no report has been lodged on the matter, Comm Wan Ahmad said police would conduct a thorough investigation as it involves a sensitive issue.