Christmas cheer in a jumbo packet

Four elephants and their mahouts dressed in Santa Claus suits handed out toys, balloons and snacks to delighted children of a school in Thailand's old capital of Ayutthaya yesterday. "I'm so glad because elephants are coming. And they are giving presents," said nine-year-old Patcharamon Udomsanti. The elephants also entertained the children with some dance moves. "It's so nice that they can share our festival. We share it with them, and the Thais share their festivals with us, like Songkran," said Ms Rita Laureys, a Belgian who teaches English, referring to the Thai new year.