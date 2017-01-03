Chinese nationals account for most foreign tourist arrivals in Indonesia

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Chinese nationals accounted for the most foreign tourists arrivals in Indonesia between January and November last year, according to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) in its latest report issued on Tuesday (Jan 3).

BPS chairman Kecuk Suhariyanto said in November alone, China accounted for 13 per cent of total foreign tourist arrivals, a leading monthly position China had held since January.

Kecuk said trailing behind China was Malaysia, Singapore, Australia and Japan.

"Indonesia has nowadays relied more on China to drive its tourism businesses," said Kecuk.

More than 1.8 million Chinese tourists flocked to Indonesia between January and November last year, far smaller than those recorded by Thailand and Malaysia.

The government has set a higher target for tourist arrivals from China this year, despite political and immigration issues that may hinder such plans.

The Tourism Ministry says it hopes to attract 2.4 million Chinese tourists from Greater China, which includes Taiwan and Hong Kong, in 2017, higher than the 2.1 million expected for last year.

Since August 2015, Indonesia has waived visa requirements for Chinese tourists.