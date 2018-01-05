China's new ambassador to Malaysia treated to durian feast

BENTONG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK)- China's new ambassador to Malaysia has said the quiet town of Bentong in Selangor will be a famous landmark under China's Belt and Road Initiative, after he was treated to a durian feast there on Friday morning (Jan 5).

Known for his love of the king of fruits, Mr Bai Tian, 46, was visiting Bentong on the invitation of its MP Liow Tiong Lai, who is also Malaysia's Transport Minister.

The town, which is an hour's drive from the capital Kuala Lumpur, has numerous durian orchards and is also famed for growing a spicy variety of ginger.

The ambassador gave the thumbs up after sampling a cup of durian coffee and a plate of durian mochi, or glutinous rice cake.

At the Bentong Chinese Assembly Hall, Mr Bai said he was pleasantly surprised by the beauty of Bentong and its delicious Chinese food.

"Bentong has many attractive tourism resources. It will be a famous landmark under China's Belt and Road initiative, where Chinese tourists flock here for durian, homestays and local cuisine.

"With the export of durians and other products to China, the locals will enjoy the benefits too," he said.

The ambassador had taken up his post in Malaysia at the end of November 2017.

He said then that he has set himself three targets in his new job - to work towards elevating China-Malaysia ties to a higher level, hastening economic cooperation and building closer people-to-people relations.