At least 3 dead after ship sinks off Quezon: Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA (AFP) - At least three people have died after a passenger ship capsized between Dinahican Point, Quezon and Polillo Island, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

The ferry was carrying 251 people on Thursday (Dec 21), coastguard spokesman Armand Balilo told a news conference.

The accident occurred off the town of Real about 70km east of Manila, as the vessel sailed to the island of Polillo in rough weather, coastguard spokesman Armand Balilo told a news conference, as the authorities attempt to rescue passengers of MV Mercraft 3 bound for Polilio Island.

"We have heard (there were) casualties, but we're still validating," he said, adding that rescue helicopters and sea vessels were heading to the site.