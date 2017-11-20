Carey Island port project to go on as planned, Malaysia minister says

BENTONG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Malaysian government will develop the Carey Island port as planned, contrary to reports that the project has been put on hold, Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said.

Datuk Seri Liow said the mega port project was vital as it would add another 30 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEU) in container throughput.

"Carey Island has always been in our plans to further expand Port Klang. With Northport and Westport, Port Klang can only handle 30 million TEUs of container cargo," Liow said.

"Those who spread lies and fake news might have an ulterior motive," he told reporters.

Liow added that the Carey Island port would not just be a port but a port city, an encouraging and promising project for the nation.

Singapore's The Straits Times had recently quoted a source familiar with the project as saying that the Carey Island port development had been called off.

The Carey Island Port is a massive port-industrial city project, with infrastructure investments of more than RM200 billion (S$65.3 billion) covering an area of over 100sq km - more than twice the size of Putrajaya.