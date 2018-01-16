Car plunges into ravine after Johor landslide

MERSING • Three people escaped death yesterday when the car they were travelling in skidded and plunged into a ravine near a 15m-deep landslide along a road in Malaysia's Johor state.

The incident happened in the town of Mersing at KM16 along the Jalan Jemaluang-Mersing road at 2.30am.

Mersing district police chief Cyril Edward Nuing said one of the victims, identified as Swee Ah Peng, 60, suffered a minor injury and was sent to Mersing Hospital for treatment.

He said, however, that police had yet to identify the other two victims involved in the incident.

"As soon as police arrived at the scene, the injured victim was already rushed to the hospital, while the other two victims had left for Senai International Airport," he said in a statement.

Road users who are travelling to Mersing or Kuantan or from Mersing to Johor Baru are advised to use the alternative route at Jalan Nitar-Jemaluang.

SIZE OF LANDSLIDE

70m Length of road affected. 15m Depth of cave-in.

He added that the road would remain closed until further notice as the cave-in had affected 70m of the road and was not passable to heavy or light vehicles.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK