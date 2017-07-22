Car driving against traffic on N-S Expressway causes multiple-vehicle pileup

KEPALA BATAS (The Star/Asia News Network) - A car that was allegedly travelling against traffic had caused a multiple-vehicle pileup on the North-South Expressway (NSE) early on Saturday (July 22).

The car was being driven on the wrong side of the NSE from the Bumbung Lima rest area heading towards the Sungai Dua toll plaza.

Five cars were involved in the accident which occurred at 1.54am. Fortunately there were no fatalities.

One of the five drivers suffered a broken arm, while the others received outpatient treatment at the Kepala Batas Hospital.

Photos of the accident and the vehicles involved, including a Lamborghini Huracan which costs about RM1.5 million (S$477,405) , have since gone viral on social media.

A police source said that the driver of the car travelling in the wrong direction, a 30-year-old man, has been questioned over the incident.

The driver is being investigated for careless and inconsiderate driving.

On July 12, a driver driving against traffic on Jalan Ipoh-Lumut road, and his passenger, were both killed after their 4WD vehicle collided into a trailer.

Two weeks before that, police arrested a 56-year-old driver after a video of her car being driven on the wrong side of the Second Link Expressway near Gelang Patah went viral.