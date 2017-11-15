Cambodia's former opposition leader Rainsy announces return to politics

Cambodia's main opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party president Sam Rainsy in Tokyo on Nov 10, 2015.
Cambodia's main opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party president Sam Rainsy in Tokyo on Nov 10, 2015. PHOTO: AFP
Published
44 min ago

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Former Cambodian opposition leader Sam Rainsy announced his return to politics on Wednesday (Nov 15) after resigning as head of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) earlier this year.

The announcement comes a day ahead of a court ruling on whether to dissolve the CNRP after government lawyers filed a lawsuit asking for it to be scrapped.

The ruling comes amid a widening political crackdown on members of the opposition, civil rights groups and unbiased media by the Cambodian People's Party of Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Topics: 

