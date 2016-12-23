Cambodia seizes 1.5 tonnes of illegal ivory, animal parts

PHNOM PENH • Cambodian officials have seized 1.5 tonnes of illegal ivory and animal parts hidden in a timber shipment from Mozambique that was destined for China, a wildlife charity and an official said.

The huge haul - one of the largest seizures in Cambodia this year - highlights the South-east Asian nation's key role in a lucrative and ecologically disastrous illegal wildlife trade primarily fuelled by Chinese demand.

According to Wildlife Alliance - a Cambodia-based conservation group which helps the authorities track smugglers - yesterday, Customs officials made the bust while searching some shipping containers last Friday on the outskirts of Phnom Penh. Hidden behind rare timber logs were 1.3 tonnes of African elephant tusks, 10 cheetah skulls, 82kg of animal bones and 137kg of pangolin scales.

"This is a huge case with too many dead elephants. We should be seeking justice for these animals," Mr Kdov Nuch, Customs director at Kandal dry port, where the interception was conducted, said in a statement.

The shipping company on the manifest was the same one involved in a bust in Vietnam in late October, in which nearly a tonne of ivory was discovered.

Wildlife Alliance said the chief suspect is a Vietnamese national at large who is known for being a key smuggler, but it did not name the individual.

Separately, in Kenya, officials seized nearly two tonnes of smuggled ivory after recalling a shipment en route to Cambodia following intelligence that it contained illegal cargo, a tax official said on Wednesday.

The 1.97 tonnes of ivory, valued at 197 million shillings (S$2.8 million), were hidden in hollow wooden planks and declared as ceramics, said Mr David Yego, Kenya Revenue Authority's commissioner for investigations.

The authorities in Singapore returned the shipment to Mombasa after Kenya raised the alarm.

