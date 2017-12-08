Bus driver charged over fatal crash on expressway

KAMPAR (Perak) • A 41-year-old bus driver has claimed trial to a reckless driving charge that resulted in the death of a female passenger on the North-South Expressway near Gopeng, Perak.

N. Shasi Kumar faces a minimum jail term of two years and a RM5,000 (S$1,650) fine, the Malay Mail Online reported yesterday.

The double-decker bus from Five Stars Express that Kumar was driving from Singapore crashed into a trailer on the expressway at about 5.45am on Wednesday.

It was then hit from the rear when a container lorry travelling behind it could not stop in time. Passenger Chan Kwai Fah, 43, was killed and 13 others were injured, according to Malay Mail Online.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Oon Kork Chern proposed a bail of RM10,000 and that Kumar's driving licence be handed over to court pending the resolution of the case.

Kumar's lawyer, Ms Nurafiqah Abd Aziz, appealed for a lower bail, saying her client has to provide for his wife and four young children.

Magistrate Nur Faizah Muhamad Saleh set bail at RM5,000 with one surety and fixed a mention for the case on Dec 28.