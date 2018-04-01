Burqa-clad woman on mission to save stray dogs

Burqa-clad Hesti Sutrisno, who used to feed the stray cats outside her home in Tangerang Selatan every day, found a hungry stray dog among them one day in 2015.

The dog, which her husband later named John, had come from a nearby abandoned house and occasionally scared children who played in the streets.

Ms Hesti, 37, has since adopted John, 10 other dogs and more than 20 cats. At first, she did not consider looking after dogs, thinking that, as a Muslim, it is not permissible to touch them.

But she argued that Islam also teaches how to clean oneself after coming in contact with a dog.

Before John was adopted, it used to tear open garbage bags, scattering the contents all over the street, and stealing shoes and sandals to play with. But it has since stopped doing that, and the children feel safe playing in the streets again, said Ms Hesti's husband, Mr Reno Sutrisno, 42.

Ms Hesti's rescue mission captured attention across Indonesia after Detik.com reported it last Sunday.

She was away when The Sunday Times first visited her home and chatted with her husband, having been invited as a guest on a national television show at Jakarta-based TransTV.

The covered porch of the 90 sq m house in the Pamulang area of Tangerang Selatan town had a stack of animal cages, with sickly looking cats inside.

The dogs are mainly kept inside a walled and covered terrace.

"We picked those cats off the streets and feed them properly here, and when they are healthy, we let them go. Some of them keep coming back here for food," said Mr Reno, a former dishwasher at an upscale Japanese restaurant who does not have a stable job now.

Ms Hesti, who is the family breadwinner, is doing well - selling homemade crushed fried cassava snacks and women's clothes online.

She told The Sunday Times over the phone: "When I first saw John, he was starving. He ate garbage and lived in an abandoned house.

"We fed him cat food initially. At first I was afraid of him, but he acted friendly, so I continued to feed him regularly."

Of her decision to adopt dogs, she said: "It is not that I want to keep guk-guk as pets. I provide shelter and care for them. When they are hungry, I feed them."

"It's been two years since I kept guk-guk," Ms Hesti added, referring to a dog's barking sound in Bahasa Indonesia.

Mr Reno said dogs had always been kept by his maternal grandparents in Garut, West Java.

They had corn, tobacco and star fruit plantations and relied on the dogs' barking to deter thieves.

Ms Hesti's grandparents, who raised lambs on a farm in Bogor, West Java, also had dogs for the same reason.

Islamic cleric Abdul Somad said Muslims who keep dogs at home will not be blessed and their good deeds will be cancelled each day that the dogs are around.

Ms Hesti, however, does not share the cleric's views, countering: "Islam is simple. God gives and makes things easy. Guk-guk's saliva is najis (excrement), but God gives us a way to clean ourselves.

"I wouldn't touch a dog if there wasn't such a way."

Another Islamic cleric, Mr Pardamean Harahap, agreed, saying that Ms Hesti is not breaching any Islamic teachings because she can cleanse herself each time after she handles her dogs.

He told The Sunday Times: "Love supersedes law."