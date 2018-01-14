Burglars steal S$67,000 worth of jewellery in latest Malaysian gems theft

MELAKA (BERNAMA, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Burglars have escaped with RM200,000 (S$67,000) worth of jewellery and cash from a goldsmith shop in Melaka, the latest in a string of gem thefts to have hit Malaysia in the last few weeks.

On Saturday (Jan 13), a goldsmith shop owner was about to open for business when he discovered his premises at Bandar Jasin 2 had been broken into.

Jasin district police chief Arshad Abu said the 63-year-old shop owner then lodged a police report.

He said the burglary was believed to have been carried out by more than one suspect the previous night and they had entered the premises by climbing over the grill gate at the back before climbing on to the roof.

"The suspects then removed the zinc roofing and broke the ceiling to enter the premises," he said in a statement on Saturday. He added that the burglars had cut off the wires for the alarm system.

He said the burglars then cut the padlock to the strongroom before breaking open two safes which contained several pieces of jewellery and cash amounting to RM200,000.

Mr Arshad said preliminary investigations found that 10 CCTV cameras were installed inside and outside the premises but the burglars had taken the CCTV decoder.

He added that the shop which operated from 10am to 6pm was run entirely by family members.

Police are still hunting down suspects in a daring heist on Dec 31, 2017 where eight robbers stormed a shop in Cheras and took just three minutes to break into display cases and make off with jewellery worth RM1.5 million.

This was followed by another robbery on Jan 4, when three men wearing full-face helmets took only two minutes to cart off RM370,000 worth of jewellery from a goldsmith's shop in Kajang.

On Jan 5, Malaysian police said they had shot dead one of the suspects believed to be involved in a string of jewellery heists in Seremban and the Klang Valley.