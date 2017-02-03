Buffaloes get colourful for ploughing festival

Artists from across Vietnam are taking part in buffalo painting, which is part of the annual ceremonial ploughing festival called Tich Dien in the northern province of Ha Nam.

Tich Dien takes place during the first week of the Chinese New Year. Thousands of residents and visitors attend the traditional farming celebration to pray for good weather and a bumper harvest.

Apart from buffalo painting, music and dance performances as well as other cultural activities are held. These include drum beating, folk singing, parades and incense offerings.