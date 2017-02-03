Buffaloes get colourful for ploughing festival

PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY
Artists from across Vietnam are taking part in buffalo painting, which is part of the annual ceremonial ploughing festival called Tich Dien in the northern province of Ha Nam. Tich Dien takes place during the first week of the Chinese New Year. Thous
PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY
PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY
Published
2 hours ago

Artists from across Vietnam are taking part in buffalo painting, which is part of the annual ceremonial ploughing festival called Tich Dien in the northern province of Ha Nam.

Tich Dien takes place during the first week of the Chinese New Year. Thousands of residents and visitors attend the traditional farming celebration to pray for good weather and a bumper harvest.

Apart from buffalo painting, music and dance performances as well as other cultural activities are held. These include drum beating, folk singing, parades and incense offerings.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 03, 2017, with the headline 'Buffaloes get colourful for ploughing festival'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Good Data Protection Policies Enhance Trust In HR Consultancy
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping