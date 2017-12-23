Buffalo killed by car in Malaysia, gets wedged in sunroof

IPOH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A vehicle carrying a family of three picked up an unwanted fourth passenger after it crashed into a buffalo, which somehow got wedged in the vehicle's sunroof.

Police said that the vehicle was headed to Langkap from Teluk Intan, when it hit the buffalo crossing the road at KM12 Jalan Changkat Jong in Teluk Intan, Perak, at around 9pm on Friday (Dec 22).

The buffalo died on the spot from the impact, which threw its carcass in the air and landed it on the vehicle's sunroof.

Hilir Perak OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Marzhuki Mohd Mokhtar said the driver and two other passengers, including a nine-year-old girl, sustained light injuries.

"The victims were treated at the Anson Bay Treatment Centre," he said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

ACP Mohd Marzhuki said road conditions were good at the time, but there were no streetlights.

He urged cattle breeders to take proper care of their livestock to ensure that they are not able to roam freely.