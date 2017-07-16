Brunei Sultan, Masagos reaffirm close and excellent bilateral ties

Singapore's Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli and Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah have reaffirmed the close and excellent bilateral relations between their two countries, which are underpinned by the warm personal ties and frequent high-level exchanges between the two sides.

At a meeting with Sultan Bolkiah and his wife, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha, Mr Masagos, accompanied by his wife Jumelah Ja'afar, also conveyed birthday greetings from Singapore's leaders to the Sultan, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. The Sultan turned 71 yesterday.

Mr Masagos also expressed appreciation for Sultan Bolkiah's successful state visit to Singapore from July 5 to 6, which underscored the special ties between the two countries.

Earlier yesterday morning, Mr Masagos and his wife attended the Royal Guard of Honour Ceremony and Investiture Ceremony. They were scheduled to attend a royal banquet yesterday evening.

Mr Masagos also visited the homes of several former and current Bruneian ministers to exchange Hari Raya greetings during his visit to the country.