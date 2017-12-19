Brazen attack in Johor Baru shocks Malaysians

Malaysians recoiled in horror on social media after seeing the video of a man stabbed and then run over twice by four assailants in a car in Johor Baru.

The brazen attack, recorded by a bystander on Sunday evening, showed the victim attacked by four men who alighted from a car at a petrol station.

After an attempt to drag him into their car failed, the victim was stabbed and the car then ran over him twice before speeding away.

The 44-year-old man died.

Police said they have identified the four suspects and have stepped up a manhunt.

Police traced the car registration plate shown on the video, but found that it was registered to a car owner in Selangor who is unrelated to the case.

On social media, Malaysians urged police to quickly nab the attackers. While the widely shared video might help in solving the case, police have issued a warning against using social media to put up pictures of four men who are supposedly being hunted.

A 55-year-old labourer in Perak made a police report yesterday, after he found out that his photo was being spread on Facebook and WhatsApp as being one of those hunted by the police, a Malaysian media report said.