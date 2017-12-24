Woman's boyfriend arrested for drugs, turns out to be an act for proposal

IPOH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - This Christmas Eve would be unforgettable for 20-year-old administrator Yew Kar Yee after she saw the love of her life hauled away by auxiliary police personnel for the possession of an illegal substance at the Sultan Azlan Shah airport.

But that is not the reason why it is particularly memorable.

She was overwhelmed with relief and happiness when she learned that it was all just a staged act, planned by her sweetheart Cheung Chan Choon, 30, who popped the big question to her.

The lovebirds had planned to fly to Singapore for the Christmas holidays.

Ms Yew was told by another personnel to remain seated, as she was trying to calm down when she was waiting for Mr Cheung to return.

Music started playing when Mr Cheung returned, but this time dressed as a pilot while holding a bouquet of flowers and a ring.

He was accompanied by a band of performers and videographers commissioned to help make the event special.

The brunette lass started tearing up when he declared his love to her through a microphone, bending down on one knee asking for her hand in marriage.

With a nod answering 'yes', the crowd was just as touched by Mr Cheung's gesture as they cheered and applauded when witnessing this dramatic proposal.

Speaking to reporters later, Mr Cheung said he had spent RM10,000 ($3,295) on the proposal, which he started planning for since June.

Asked if he was worried of rejection, Mr Cheung said the thought had crossed his mind.

"But I decided that there was no use in being worried. I had to do what I can.

"And it was worth it. I want her to have an unforgettable memory to cherish for the rest of her life," said Cheung, adding that they would most likely make plans to tie the knot in a year's time.