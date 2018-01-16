Boy killed by falling chair at high-rise flats in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A 15-year-old boy died after he was hit by a chair that fell from the upper floors of a block of flats in Kuala Lumpur on Monday night (Jan 15).

The victim was at the ground floor of the Sri Pantai flats when he was struck by the falling chair at around 8.15pm.

Brickfields OCPD Asst Comm Ruslan Khalid confirmed the incident.

Sources say that the case is currently being investigated under Section 304(a) of the Penal Code for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Sinar Harian reported that one of the flat residents, Halim Mohd Kassim, aged 47, was in the vicinity when he heard a loud thud.

"I thought it was nothing out of the ordinary as things are regularly thrown off the building. But then I heard screams and people started running towards the source of the sound," he was reported as saying.