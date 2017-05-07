Boy, 13, crashes car into house in Malaysia, killing 77-year-old woman

IPOH (The Star/Asia News Network) - A 77-year-old woman was killed when a car crashed into the living room of her home in Kampung Baru Ladang Banir, Temoh.

Tapah OCPD Supt Som Sak Din Keliaw said Lai Kwai Lan, who was in the living room during the incident, suffered head injuries.

A 13-year-old boy, who was reversing the car, had accidentally stepped on the accelerator pedal before it charged 20m across the road into Lai's house on Saturday at about 5.15pm.

"She was immediately rushed to the Tapah Hospital before being transferred to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh," said Sak.

"She died at about 2am while being treated."

Supt Som Sak said the woman was living alone at the house and police were trying to contact her next-of-kin.

The case would be investigated under Section 41 (1)(A) of the Road Transport Act.