Botched plastic surgery leaves Thai woman with additional hole in her nose

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Photos of a botched nose job on a patient in Thailand have gone viral on social media.

The Star's Malay-language portal mStar reported that an unnamed Thai woman had a silicon implant that was inserted into her nasal ridge protruding on the bridge of her nose between her eyes.

The Thai woman was said to have done her rhinoplasty surgery at a clinic in Hat Yai in southern Thailand.

The plastic surgery clinic in Hat Yai offered inexpensive rhinoplasty surgery also known as a nose job. It is a plastic surgery procedure to aesthetically enhance and restructure the nose.

The procedure on the Thai woman involved a silicon implant technique to make her nose sharper.

However, the Thai woman suffered an infection to her nasal ridge.

She then returned to the plastic surgery clinic where she had her procedure done to get help, but they declined to treat her.

The clinic told local media that they were "not responsible" for the failed procedure, hence, they "refused to help her".

Despite her botched surgery, people in Bangkok sympathised with her predicament. A plastic surgery clinic in Bangkok offered to treat the woman by removing the silicon implant in her nose for free.

Mstar reported that post-surgery photos revealed that there was a large hole where the implant was inserted.

It is not clear how plastic surgeons will repair the damage on her nose.

Cosmetic surgery clinics across Thailand are now sharing the woman's failed plastic surgery as a warning to others who intend to seek out cheap plastic surgery clinics.

It is also not known if the woman would take legal action against the clinic.

Rhinoplasty surgery is popular in Asia as Asians generally do not have a pointed and sharp nose. The silicon implants in these surgeries enable people to have a nose size or shape that they aspire.