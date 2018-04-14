Bootlegging suspects paraded before public

Suspects arrested for producing and selling illegal homemade alcohol were put on parade by Indonesian police during a public display in South Tangerang, on the outskirts of the Indonesian capital Jakarta, yesterday. Thousands of booze bottles were destroyed by Indonesian police yesterday as they cracked down on bootleg alcohol blamed for killing close to 100 people in recent weeks. The authorities in Tangerang yesterday also drove a yellow steamroller over about 6,000 bottles, while others raided vendors in a bid to stop the worst string of home-brew deaths in years.