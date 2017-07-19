Bogus Malaysian cops tie woman to tree before robbing and killing her husband

SUNGAI PETANI, KEDAH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - An Indonesian woman was tied to a tree and watched in horror as five bogus policemen robbed and killed her husband at a hill near the Bukit Bintang Maya housing project.

State CID chief Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC) Mior Farid Alathrash Wahid said they found the body of Myanmar national Min Tun Um, 54, with stab wounds on his abdomen, and his neck slashed. The incident, he said, took place about 1am on Tuesday (July 18).

"The couple had been married for two years. The man was selling drinks at the project site," he told reporters.

"They were sleeping in a shed on the hill at about 9pm (on Monday) when the men came and claimed to be policemen.

"The woman said she saw one of the men holding a weapon which looked like a parang and heard her husband scream."

SAC Mior said the robbers took a bag containing about RM3,000 (S$960) and two handphones.

"The woman managed to free herself and ran to seek help. When she returned, she found her husband lying on the ground motionless," he said.

SAC Mior said a team from the Kuala Muda district police rushed to the scene after receiving a call at about 3.15am.

"The medical team confirmed that the victim was already dead at the scene.

"There were no documents on him but we got the name from the woman who claims to be his wife," he said, adding that police have launched a manhunt for the killers.