Bogus doc who made 'rounds' in Malaysia hospital for a year to be sent for psychiatric evaluation

ALOR SETAR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The man who posed as a doctor at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar and went unnoticed for a whole year will be sent to a mental hospital in Tanjung Rambutan soon.

The man, who had been identifying himself as "Dr Ridzuan" as he made his "rounds" in the hospital, was arrested shortly after the hospital lodged a police report on Wednesday (Aug 9).

Police are now waiting for a letter from the hospital before sending the 22-year-old man for psychiatric evaluation at Hospital Bahagia in Tanjung Rambutan.

Kota Setar district deputy police chief Supt Yazri Ismail said the case is being investigated under Section 170 of the Penal Code for impersonating a public servant, an offence which carries a maximum jail sentence of two years, a fine or both.

"He is presently out on police bail," Supt Yazri said on Saturday.

In a statement on Friday, Kedah health department director Datuk Dr Norhizan Ismail said the 22-year-old man was detained at the waiting area of the Specialist Clinic at the hospital.

"He was brought to the hospital administration for further action. A stethoscope and two name tags reading Dr Ridzuan and Datuk Dr Ridzuan were found in his possession," said Dr Norhizan.

Dr Norhizan added that an internal investigation revealed that the man only loitered at areas accessible to the public as he did not possess access cards to the wards.

"People working in the wards have confirmed that he did not treat or examine patients at the wards or clinics," he said.

He added that the hospital's security system was being upgraded to tighten security, especially at the maternity and pediatric wards.

"All staff have been reminded to report suspicious individuals to the hospital administration immediately," said Dr Norhizan.